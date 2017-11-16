1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

D49er Update – 11/15/17 – Film Photography and Long Beach Local Businesses

November 16, 2017

This week we brought in news editor Kat Schuster and Amanda Recio to discuss stories on World Famous VIP Records and Frank n’ Fries which appeared in this week’s special issue of the Daily 49er covering Long Beach local businesses. Contributing writer Giovanni Cardenas also stopped in to tease his upcoming trend piece on the return of film photography.

Referenced Articles:

World Famous V.I.P. Records hopes to remain a staple in its community

Frank N Fries finds home in Long Beach community

