1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

D49er Update – 11/8/17 – Water, CSU Board of Trustees and CSULB Sports

November 16, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

In the first installment of D49er update we discuss the developing story on water contamination at Cal State Long Beach, a possible tuition increase from the Cal State Board of Trustees and just general Long Beach State Sports.

Referenced Articles:

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Daily 49er Radio

    Look Out for Shark Lagoon Nights

  • Daily 49er News Show

    CSULB Students Looking Forward

  • D49er Update – 11/8/17 – Water, CSU Board of Trustees and CSULB Sports

    Campus

    Quest for learning

  • D49er Update – 11/8/17 – Water, CSU Board of Trustees and CSULB Sports

    Daily 49er News Show

    Morning 49er News: 12.3.15

  • D49er Update – 11/8/17 – Water, CSU Board of Trustees and CSULB Sports

    Arts & Life

    CSULB alumni’s film ‘Star Trek Wars’ hyperdrives onto the silver screen

  • D49er Update – 11/8/17 – Water, CSU Board of Trustees and CSULB Sports

    Daily 49er News Show

    Morning 49er News: 12.2.15

  • D49er Update – 11/8/17 – Water, CSU Board of Trustees and CSULB Sports

    Men's Basketball

    LBSU shows resiliency in loss to San Diego State

  • D49er Update – 11/8/17 – Water, CSU Board of Trustees and CSULB Sports

    Daily 49er News Show

    Morning 49er News: 12.1.15

  • D49er Update – 11/8/17 – Water, CSU Board of Trustees and CSULB Sports

    Daily 49er News Show

    Morning 49er News: 11.30.15

  • D49er Update – 11/8/17 – Water, CSU Board of Trustees and CSULB Sports

    Daily 49er News Show

    Morning 49er News: 11.19.15