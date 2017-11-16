D49er Update – 11/8/17 – Water, CSU Board of Trustees and CSULB Sports

In the first installment of D49er update we discuss the developing story on water contamination at Cal State Long Beach, a possible tuition increase from the Cal State Board of Trustees and just general Long Beach State Sports. Referenced Articles: