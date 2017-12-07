D49er Update – 12/6/17 – Long Beach Immigrant Rights Coalition, Gavin Newsom’s Governor Run and Net-Neutrality
December 7, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Tonight on the update we sat down with Immigrant Rights Coalition organizer Jonathan Solorzano and latter disused Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia’s endorsement of Gavin Newsom’s gubernatorial run.
Referenced Articles:
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.