D49er Update – 12/6/17 – Long Beach Immigrant Rights Coalition, Gavin Newsom’s Governor Run and Net-Neutrality

Tonight on the update we sat down with Immigrant Rights Coalition organizer Jonathan Solorzano and latter disused Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia's endorsement of Gavin Newsom's gubernatorial run. Referenced Articles: Long Beach Mayor endorses Gavin Newsom