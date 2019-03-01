Beach Weekly Episode 13: Digging a volleyball legacy

Co-hosts James Chow and Hannah Getahun spike this regularly scheduled news roundup with volleyball coverage from this week’s special issue. They interview Managing Editor Samantha Diaz and Assistant Sports Editor Bryan Aparicio for their stories featuring the Big West outlook and the men’s volleyball team’s newcomers. Furthermore, Associated Students Inc. Senate’s controversial abortion bill comes to a conclusion, and the Parkside dorms crash is discussed all on this week’s podcast.

Men’s volleyball special issue: 0:19

ASI Senate abortion bill passes: 11:04

Update on Parkside crash: 18:08

Music used: Robert J. Walsh – Theme from “Law & Order”

Jimmy Hart and JJ Maguire – WWE: It’s All About the Money (The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase)