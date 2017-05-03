Long Beach community comes together to solve homelessness
May 3, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
In an effort to solve homelessness in the Long Beach area the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services and the Long Beach Area Coalition for the Homeless and Mental Health America came together to host a summit open to the community. The event featured Long Beach police officers, paramedics and social workers to come up with a plan to decrease and address homelessness in the future.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.