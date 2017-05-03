Long Beach community comes together to solve homelessness





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Share On...

In an effort to solve homelessness in the Long Beach area the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services and the Long Beach Area Coalition for the Homeless and Mental Health America came together to host a summit open to the community. The event featured Long Beach police officers, paramedics and social workers to come up with a plan to decrease and address homelessness in the future.