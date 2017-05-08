Science Extravaganza brings STEM to youth
May 8, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The day-long event introduced kids to STEM through speakers and workshops
Lola Olvera, Staff Writer
May 8, 2017
The day-long event introduced kids to STEM through speakers and workshops
Greek life doesn’t care about student lives
May 7, 2017
Set your bounds before you hit the ground
May 2, 2017
Divestment as precedent for further action
May 1, 2017
May 1, 2017
1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 — LA-4 201 — (562) 985-8000.
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.