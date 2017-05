The Art of Relaxation

Tuesday, May 9th Beach Pride at CSULB hosted an event with Paint n’ Pour where students could come in have snacks, drink mocktails and paint, all for the purpose of relaxing before finals. Beach Pride strives to host many events such as this one to provide students with an outlet to be creative or just destress and have fun. Paint n’ Pour is a small business in New Port Beach where they do much of the same thing but with real beer and wine!