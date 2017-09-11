Long Beach Comic Con 2017

On Sep. 2 and 3, the annual Long Beach Comic-Con took place in Downtown Long Beach with fans celebrating movies, comic-books and cosplay.
Bobby Yagake, Multimedia Managing EditorSeptember 11, 2017
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name
Email Address
Speak your mind
CAPTCHA Code *
DACA resolution promised at ASI meeting
September 11, 2017
Dorm misconduct, stolen property & counterfeit money – Crime Blotter
September 4, 2017
Added solar panels further campus sustainability plan
Overflow parking and shuttles being rerouted due to construction at CSULB
August 31, 2017
Daily 49er Video
CSULB Convocation 2017
CSULB Move-In Day Time-lapse in 4K
Top 4 Stories of the Week (Aug. 12, 2017)
SOAR Orientations
Anime Expo 2017
Top 4 News Stories of the Week (Jul. 3, 2017)
The Art of Relaxation
Top 4 Stories of the Week
Swinging into the playoffs
Million Marijuana March turns out 25 in LA
Daily 49er
1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 — LA-4 201 — (562) 985-8000.
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.