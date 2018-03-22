Faculty Voices

Faculty at Cal State Long Beach speaks up about their stance on arming K-12 teachers.
Bobby Yagake
Bobby Yagake, Multimedia ManagerMarch 22, 2018
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name
Email Address
Speak your mind
CAPTCHA Code *
CSULB club builds a soilless aquaponics system
March 21, 2018
Locals rally over rent control in Long Beach
In Photos: School of Art galleries
Students for Quality Education rally at CSU Board of Trustees meeting to fight tuition hike
Daily 49er News Show
Down to the Bone Ep. 7: Legends
Student art galleries
Major Dirtbags fans
Long Beach State vs. Tulane
Campus
National School Walkout
Arts & Life
Down to the Bone Ep. 5: Ecco’s Pizza
A talk with Professor Chris Lowe
A talk with Jordan Roberts
Disability Day of Mourning
Chinese Lunar New Year
Daily 49er
1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 — LA-4 201 — (562) 985-8000.
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.