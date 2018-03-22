1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Faculty Voices

Faculty at Cal State Long Beach speaks up about their stance on arming K-12 teachers.

Bobby Yagake

Bobby Yagake, Multimedia Manager
March 22, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Faculty Voices

    Daily 49er News Show

    Down to the Bone Ep. 7: Legends

  • Faculty Voices

    Daily 49er News Show

    Student art galleries

  • Faculty Voices

    Daily 49er News Show

    Major Dirtbags fans

  • Faculty Voices

    Daily 49er News Show

    Long Beach State vs. Tulane

  • Faculty Voices

    Campus

    National School Walkout

  • Faculty Voices

    Arts & Life

    Down to the Bone Ep. 5: Ecco’s Pizza

  • Faculty Voices

    Campus

    A talk with Professor Chris Lowe

  • Faculty Voices

    Daily 49er News Show

    A talk with Jordan Roberts

  • Faculty Voices

    Campus

    Disability Day of Mourning

  • Faculty Voices

    Arts & Life

    Chinese Lunar New Year