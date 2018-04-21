FundtheCSU

Bobby Yagake, Adriana Ramirez and James Chow
Bobby Yagake, Adriana Ramirez and James Chow, Multimedia Manager, Executive Video Producer and Senior News AssistantApril 21, 2018
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name
Email Address
Speak your mind
CAPTCHA Code *
No. 1 Long Beach State headed to Big West Championship
April 21, 2018
CSU confirms no tuition hike for next school year
April 20, 2018
CSULB Green Generation Mixer draws hundreds
CSULB hosts Danny Trejo and Scott Budnick to talk about incarceration
April 18, 2018
Daily 49er News Show
Baseball: LBSU vs. LMU
Long Beach State Beach Volleyball ends the LBSU Tournament
Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach
Long Beach Step Show
A talk with beach volleyball player Sasha Karelov
Campus Voices: How do CSULB students feel about the Faceblock campaign?
This week’s art galleries from the School of Art
Respect Diversity Week
Grow Beach Organic Garden
A beginner’s guide to a Dirtbags game
Daily 49er
1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 — LA-4 201 — (562) 985-8000.
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.