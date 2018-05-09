1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

James O’Keefe speaks to students at Cal State Long Beach

Sarah Amaral, Jessica Jacobs and Adriana Ramirez

Sarah Amaral, Jessica Jacobs and Adriana Ramirez, Staff Writers and Executive Video Procuder
May 9, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • James O’Keefe speaks to students at Cal State Long Beach

    Daily 49er News Show

    This week’s student art galleries

  • James O’Keefe speaks to students at Cal State Long Beach

    Daily 49er News Show

    Campus Voices: Opinion on the ASI Disney Day event

  • James O’Keefe speaks to students at Cal State Long Beach

    Daily 49er News Show

    Long Beach State wins NCAA National Championship

  • James O’Keefe speaks to students at Cal State Long Beach

    Daily 49er News Show

    NCAA Championship Semifinal: Long Beach State vs. Ohio State

  • James O’Keefe speaks to students at Cal State Long Beach

    Daily 49er News Show

    May Day

  • James O’Keefe speaks to students at Cal State Long Beach

    Daily 49er News Show

    This week’s student art galleries

  • James O’Keefe speaks to students at Cal State Long Beach

    Daily 49er News Show

    Softball: Long Beach State vs. Cal Poly

  • James O’Keefe speaks to students at Cal State Long Beach

    Daily 49er News Show

    Inside the Daily 49er: Part 1

  • James O’Keefe speaks to students at Cal State Long Beach

    Daily 49er News Show

    Vintage Rollerback Fashion Show

  • James O’Keefe speaks to students at Cal State Long Beach

    Daily 49er News Show

    This week’s student art galleries