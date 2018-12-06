Student Spotlight: Shark Lab
Advertisement
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The on-campus Shark Lab has been recognized worldwide for its research on “the physiological and behavioral ecology of marine animals.” Directed by Christopher Lowe, professor of marine biology, the lab depends on the contributions of student researchers such as research technician Arthur Barraza and biology graduate students Echelle Burns and Jack May.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.