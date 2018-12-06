1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Student Spotlight: Shark Lab

Zulema Suarez and Paula Kiley|December 6, 2018

The on-campus Shark Lab has been recognized worldwide for its research on “the physiological and behavioral ecology of marine animals.” Directed by Christopher Lowe, professor of marine biology, the lab depends on the contributions of student researchers such as research technician Arthur Barraza and biology graduate students Echelle Burns and Jack May.

