Student Success Center opens doors to students, staff and faculty
Students, staff and faculty can now enter the new Student Success Center located in the exterior quad between the Molecular Science building and Peterson Hall 1. The building is a renovation of the former Peterson Hall 2 and provides new academic labs, studio spaces and student lounges.
The Daily 49er sat down with Director of Construction and Design Mark Zakhour and Senior Construction Manager Rafael Quezon to talk about the renovation project and the building’s new features.
