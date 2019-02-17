1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

A conversation with the curators of ‘Call and Response, When We Say… You Say’

Adam Pacheco and Paula Kiley|February 17, 2019

Adam Pacheco and Paula Kiley

The Daily 49er sat down with Mario Yabarra Jr. and Karla Diaz, co-founders of the art collective Slanguage and curators of the University Art Museum’s latest exhibit, ‘Call and Response, When We Say… You Say.” The duo discuss the inspiration behind the exhibition and what they had hoped to achieve.

 

Video by: Adam Pacheco

Interviews by: Paula Kiley

Edited by: Adam Pacheco

