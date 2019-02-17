A conversation with the curators of ‘Call and Response, When We Say… You Say’
Advertisement
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Daily 49er sat down with Mario Yabarra Jr. and Karla Diaz, co-founders of the art collective Slanguage and curators of the University Art Museum’s latest exhibit, ‘Call and Response, When We Say… You Say.” The duo discuss the inspiration behind the exhibition and what they had hoped to achieve.
Video by: Adam Pacheco
Interviews by: Paula Kiley
Edited by: Adam Pacheco
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.