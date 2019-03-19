MBB: LBSU advances to Big West semifinals only to fall to UCI
Advertisement
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Long Beach made it to the semifinal round with a 68-66 win over Hawai’i Thursday night. In the semifinal, Long Beach State men’s basketball team was on the wrong side of the tale Friday, giving up 48 second half points in a 75-67 loss to UC Irvine in the Big West conference tournament semifinal.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.