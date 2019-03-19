1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

MBB: LBSU advances to Big West semifinals only to fall to UCI

Adam Pacheco, Video Editor|March 19, 2019

Adam Pacheco

Long Beach made it to the semifinal round with a 68-66 win over Hawai’i Thursday night. In the semifinal, Long Beach State men’s basketball team was on the wrong side of the tale Friday, giving up 48 second half points in a 75-67 loss to UC Irvine in the Big West conference tournament semifinal.

