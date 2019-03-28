1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Farming Under the Wire

Paula Kiley, Multimedia Managing Editor|March 28, 2019

Paula Kiley

Edgar Ornelas and his father Jose Luis Ornelas grow, cut and prepare herbs, fruits and vegetables. But unlike most farmers, the backdrop for their operation is the bustling city of Bell Gardens. “Farming Under the Wire” takes a deep dive into the Ornelas family farm and explores the challenges urban farmers face.

