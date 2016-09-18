CSULB’s Japanese Garden celebrates its 35th anniversary Friday night

Friends of the Japanese Garden members and university officials gather together to celebrate the garden and its contributors.

Parker Shannon Tables lined the pathways throughout the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden at its 35th anniversary celebration Friday, Sept. 16. Food and drinks from a variety of vendors including the Naples Rib Company and Jay’s Catering Co. were complimentary at the event.





Red tables surrounded the pond at the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden Friday night as members of the Friends of the Japanese Garden celebrated the garden’s 35th anniversary.

A string quartet provided tranquil music while guests feasted on food from various food stands and took part in a silent auction.

Musician Isaku Kageyama kicked off the event with a performance on the Taiko drums, an ancient form of Japanese music. He was followed by introductory and honorary speeches.

Curator of the Japanese Garden Vergil Hettick and CEO of the Miller Foundation Walt Florie Jr. were recognized for their work and contributions to the garden.

The Miller Foundation was started by Loraine Miller after her husband Earl Miller died in the ’60s. The foundation funds the garden, as well as children’s healthcare and the Miller’s Children Hospital. Lorraine Miller herself died in the ‘90s.

Miller Children’s Hospital is located on the grounds of Long Beach Memorial Medical Center on Atlantic Ave.

Lorraine Miller donated the garden to CSULB in memory of her husband, who loved Japanese culture. She chose the Long Beach campus due to her close relationship with former CSULB president Steve Horn and the nearby proximity to her home.

“I think Loraine would be proud,” Florie said.

The garden currently has about 500 members and offers internship and employment opportunities for CSULB students, but it hopes to attract more visitors in the future by making it more visible to the public.

Due to its location, in between Lot 14 and Parkside Residential Commons, the garden is easy to miss for students who don’t venture to that part of campus.

CSULB President Jane Close Conoley, who was also in attendance, expressed a similar wish to make the gardens more accessible.

“I’ve met many alumni who never came to the garden after four or five years on campus, so I think it’s a good move to make it more accessible,” she said.

Mariko Tabar, President of the Friends of the Japanese Garden, shared her story on how she became part of the CSULB attraction. She said she stumbled upon the garden three and a half years ago as she traveled through Long Beach.

After immersing herself in the garden, she said she became a member and volunteer that same day. Tabar has been visiting the garden every Tuesday since.

Some benefits of membership in the Friends of the Japanese Garden include a complimentary tour with tea for new members, access to special lectures and programs and a subscription to The Lantern Newsletter. There are different level of membership ranging from the $40 “basic affiliate” to the $1000 “benefactor.”

Megan Ono, a CSULB alumna and developmental assistant, cited the garden as a place where students can come to unwind and relax.

“I think we can have a place like a classroom for students to utilize,” she said. “Mental health is important … it’s a place where students can de-stress.”

Conoley also shared her appreciation for the peaceful setting that the garden provides to CSULB students and the Long Beach community.

“I’ve been talking a lot in my own life and hoping to share with others the need for places of meditation and centering and transformation away from busy lives,” she said. “I think the garden provides that kind of environment. I think it’s terrific.”