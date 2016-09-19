Skip The Beach and study abroad

CSULB students have the opportunity to explore study abroad options at this year’s study abroad fair.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Cal State Long Beach students who are interested in studying abroad will have the opportunity to explore the different programs, locations and financial resources available to them at the annual Study Abroad Fair tomorrow.

According to an email sent to students from Caitlin Fouratt, professor of international studies at CSULB, the CSU Education Abroad office will be present at the Speaker’s Platform with information regarding the Cal State University International Programs, CSULB exchange programs, the London program and short-term, faculty-led summer and winter programs.

Aside from the traditional study abroad experience, interested students will also be able to explore options such as interning, volunteering and teaching overseas.

There are numerous benefits to studying abroad, according to Richard Marcus, director of CSULB’s international studies department.

“We live in a globalized world where virtually every profession requires its employees to not only to be sensitized to global issues, but to have global competencies, particularly cultural competencies and language abilities,” he said in an email.

Unfortunately, Marcus said many graduates do not posses these skills. However, the trend in CSULB students studying abroad increased by 38 percent from 2012-2013.

During studying abroad, students can earn college credit while immersing themselves in a different culture.

According to CSULB’s study abroad website, the time spent in a foreign country is a resume builder, especially considering less than two percent of college students in the United States study abroad. Additionally, for many study abroad locations, the cost of living is the same or cheaper than the cost of living in Southern California.

For some students, the cost of studying abroad may still be a concern, which is why the study abroad office has partnered with Associated Students Inc. to provide study abroad scholarships.

“Excellent financial contracts with partners and the ASI-CSULB Study Abroad Scholarship have made many programs cheaper than studying at CSULB,” Marcus said. “… some [make it] cheaper to study [abroad] without working a job than studying at CSULB with one.”

Information on financial aid and scholarships for studying abroad will be available at the fair. The fair itself will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Speaker’s Platform located across from the University Bookstore.