Upcoming CSULB panel to address First Amendment

Students and faculty will discuss free speech related issues and concerns.





Cal State Long Beach’s department of journalism and mass communication is hosting a First Amendment panel Wednesday to address free speech issues within the current presidential election cycle.

Titled “Protected Speech in an Election Cycle,” the panel will consist of Bill Dallman, vice president and news director of KCBS-KCLA and Kevin Johnson and Craig Smith of the Center for First Amendment Studies.

According to the Center for First Amendment Studies’ website, the mission of the center is to inform the public, courts, administrative agencies and Congress about the correct and appropriate applications of the First Amendment.

The group works to “educate students about their First Amendment heritage, its impacts on new technology and to encourage faculty members to do original research on freedom of expression.”

Kevin Johnson, the center’s director, has lectured in the United States and Europe on First Amendment issues and rhetoric. Additionally, he has attended oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The center’s research director, Craig Smith – incorrectly referred to as “Graig” in promotional media – served as a full-time speechwriter for President Gerald Ford and as a consultant to President George Bush. Smith also served as CBS news consultant for convention, election and inauguration coverage.

Wednesday’s panel will focus on the protections the First Amendment offers and how they cover new media, particularly in this year’s election.

Daily 49er Editor in Chief Micayla Vermeeren, the Union Weekly Editor in Chief Alex Ramos and Kbeach radio’s News and Sports Director Rebecca Perez will be representing CSULB’s student media outlets.

The forum will start with questions from moderator and assistant professor of journalism and mass communication John Shrader. Students will then have the chance to ask their own questions to the panel.

First Amendment Day: “Protected Speech in an Election Cycle” will take place in the University Union Beach Auditorium from 4:30 – 6 p.m tomorrow. Following the event, there will be a meet and greet with the panelists.