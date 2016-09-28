Crime Blotter: public intoxication in dorms and vandalism outside Coffee Bean





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Public Intoxication At Dorms

Two students were reported to to University Police for public intoxication Sept. 23. The incident happened in the Pacific Hall at the Beachside Dorms. The incident was handled in-house by a Residential Advisor.

Vandalism Outside Coffee Spot

Tuesday, faculty reported vandalism outside of the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf near the University Student Union. Swastikas and the words “Hitler will rise” had been drawn with dirt on a statue nearby. The incident is still under investigation.

Grand Theft Auto

Faculty reported Monday that a golf cart was stolen from the area near Parkside Dining Hall. The cart was later recovered.

Sexual Assault Off Campus

A sexual assault was reported off campus Sept. 23. The report came from a resident of Parkside Commons, although the assault did not take place in the city of Long Beach. The victim was transported to the police station of the city where the incident happened in order to report it.

Forgery On Campus

Faculty reported Sept. 21 that a fake $100 dollar bill had been used to purchase merchandise at the art store in Fine Arts 3. The incident is still under investigation.