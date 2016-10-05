Puff puff pass?

The stakes have never been higher for the conversation regarding legalized marijuana.

Cal State Long Beach will be hosting a community forum Monday night to discuss the pros and cons of passing Proposition 64, known as the Adult Use of Marijuana Act .

If passed, Proposition 64 would legalize the the possession and recreational use of marijuana for people ages 21-years or older in California.

According to Ballotpedia, in passing the proposition two new taxes would be created: one regarding the cultivation of marijuana and the other on retail price of the drug. Additionally, revenue from the taxes would go toward drug research, health and safety grants addressing marijuana, youth programs and preventing environmental damage resulting from illegal marijuana production.

The panel is being cosponsored by the University and Southern California News Group with representatives from the Long Beach Press Telegram, the Torrance Daily Breeze and the Orange County Register.

Although the lists of panelists have not yet been finalized, it will be comprised of public policy and law enforcement officials, according to CSULB journalism professor Chris Burnett.

In addition to discussing Proposition 64, the panel will go over Long Beach ballot Measures MM and MA.

According to the Long Beach city government website, the passing of ballot Measure MM would place a tax on medical and recreational marijuana; the measure would establish a tax on marijuana cultivation, processing, testing and distribution in the city.

If passed, Measure MM would specify how medical marijuana businesses will be allowed to operate in the city of Long Beach.

“The Pot Perplex: Would Legalized Marijuana be Good or Bad for Southern California” will take place Monday at 6 p.m. at the Beach Auditorium inside the University Student Union.