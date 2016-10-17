CSU web conference talks budget and graduation

The event is meant to bring awareness to suicide and mental health issues.





Cal State Long Beach, along with Project On-Campus Emergency Assistance Network, is advocating for lower suicide rates among students and increased awareness regarding mental health and illness.

Project OCEAN will be hosting its second annual Light the Night with Hope event with a “glow-in-the-dark” theme on Tuesday from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Maxon Plaza by Brotman Hall.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for college students among the ages of 20-24, according to the National Data on Campus Suicide and Depression.

“Project OCEAN exists to promote mental health outreach and awareness to make sure that the students and faculty feel like they have a support system here,” Nicole Morales, undergraduate peer advocate for Project OCEAN, said.

The purpose of this event is to encourage students to reach out to Project OCEAN by informing them about available resources throughout the night.

There are many factors that could affect a college student’s life such as transitioning from high school to college and/or having to deal with family, work and school at the same time.

The rates of people contemplating suicide is around 73 percent among the ages 18-24, according to Morales.

“It is a lot of pressure and they don’t have the abilities to be able to cope [with it]… nor the knowledge of knowing what kind of resources that are out there,” Morales said. “And the reason the rates are so high is because they weren’t given the knowledge or awareness at how to be able to mentally take care of themselves.”

While men and women attempt suicide at the same rates, Morales said there is a bigger stigma surrounding men and mental illness. Men are less likely to vocalize their emotions and needs; therefore, they are less likely to receive the help they need.

Besides getting information on how to combat mental issues, students will be able to enjoy activities, refreshments and games, such as glow-in-the-dark bowling.

Project OCEAN’s motivation is to bring the right resources and to engage and build a relationship with students, according to Morales.

“From volunteering to just attending one of our events, we want to make sure we are teaching students how to take care of themselves, but also to make them feel like they are part of something bigger,” Morales said.

Morales said that Counseling and Psychological Services is the first step for students facing any emotional problems. Students will be able to speak with a psychologist and get the help they require.

The CAPS office is located in Brotman Hall room 226 and is open from Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.