What are doctorate degrees?
October 17, 2016
Doctoral degrees are the highest degree awarded in the academic field.
At first glance, some may think that a medical doctor is the only doctoral degree available; however, a student can earn a doctorate in almost any subject.
A typical post-baccalaureate four-year doctoral program requires 90 to 120 semester credits or 30 to 40 classes. However, if a student already has his or her master’s degree, the doctoral program usually take two years to finish.
Most career fields do not require a doctoral degree. However, some state licensing programs such as engineering and psychology require one in order to achieve the highest paid position.
For example, a person who wishes to be a school district supervisor will need to have a master’s or doctorate, depending on the the state’s Board of Education requirement.
*All information for this article is from Get Educated, a website that ranks colleges and universities.
