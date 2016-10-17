What are doctorate degrees?





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Doctoral degrees are the highest degree awarded in the academic field.

At first glance, some may think that a medical doctor is the only doctoral degree available; however, a student can earn a doctorate in almost any subject.

A typical post-baccalaureate four-year doctoral program requires 90 to 120 semester credits or 30 to 40 classes. However, if a student already has his or her master’s degree, the doctoral program usually take two years to finish.

Most career fields do not require a doctoral degree. However, some state licensing programs such as engineering and psychology require one in order to achieve the highest paid position.

For example, a person who wishes to be a school district supervisor will need to have a master’s or doctorate, depending on the the state’s Board of Education requirement.

*All information for this article is from Get Educated, a website that ranks colleges and universities.