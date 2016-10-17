What are doctorate degrees?

1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Lindsey Maeda

Michaela Kwoka-Coleman, News Editor
October 17, 2016

Doctoral degrees are the highest degree awarded in the academic field.

At first glance, some may think that a medical doctor is the only doctoral degree available; however, a student can earn a doctorate in almost any subject.

A typical post-baccalaureate four-year doctoral program requires 90 to 120 semester credits or 30 to 40 classes. However, if a student already has his or her master’s degree, the doctoral program usually take two years to finish.

Most career fields do not require a doctoral degree. However, some state licensing programs such as engineering and psychology require one in order to achieve the highest paid position.

For example, a person who wishes to be a school district supervisor will need to have a master’s or doctorate, depending on the the state’s Board of Education requirement.
*All information for this article is from Get Educated, a website that ranks colleges and universities.

