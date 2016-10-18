Going green in October

October is not just about orange and black – it is also green, thanks to Cal State Long Beach’s Campus Sustainability Month, a month to raise awareness on how to make the campus more sustainable.

Associated Students Inc.’s Sustain U committee advocates for CSULB to be a more sustainable campus.

Thursday, the Sustain U committee met to discuss its plans for this month, mainly the Campus Sustainability Showcase and the Green Careers panel.

Meg Workman and Kellie DeCollibus are Sustainability Assistants of the committee.

“[The Campus Sustainability Showcase] is going to have academic departments there, as [well as] businesses featuring their contribution to sustainable intuitive,” DeCollibus said.

The showcase will be held on Oct. 24 at the Speakers Platform by the bookstore.

Following the showcase, the Green Careers panel will have five panelists available to answer audience questions during the event.

“Each of [the panelists] will introduce who they are, what they do [and] how they got to their position,” DeCollibus said. “There will be a moderator that is going to ask specific questions about their jobs and the specific field they are in.”

This event will be held on Oct. 25 at University Student Union room 205.

Sustain U also has opportunities for students to get involved in the campaign, such as joining the trash talkers program.

“Trash talkers is our volunteer program where [we] train students who are interested in working with Sustain U on how to educate the student body on our waste tub program – specifically, composting,” Workman said.

A lot of the times students do not know which items goes in which one of the waste bins according to Sustain U.

“[Trash talkers] are experts, so they can tell students what is going on and ask questions about composting – and also recycling,” said DeCollibus.

Sometime this year, Sustain U plans on changing the waste bins to be more student friendly. Currently, there are the four waste bins on campus that differentiate between compost, two different types of recyclables and landfill. There will be pictures above the tub to help students make the right choice on where to place their trash. They are also planning on switching the compost trash from black to brown bins and the landfill trash from brown to black bins.

Sustain U’s next meeting will be Nov. 1 at 2:00 p.m. in USU room 202.