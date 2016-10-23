Daily 49er sets pace

The Associated Collegiate Press recognized the Daily 49er with four separate honors during the 2016 Pacemaker Awards, including the namesake Pacemaker Newspaper Award, on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

According to the ACP website, the Pacemaker is collegiate journalism’s preeminent award that recognizes excellence in content, quality of writing and reporting, design, leadership and more. Individual awards for categories such as breaking news and cartooning qualify those same traits on a smaller scale.

Along with the publication as a whole, former Editor in Chief Greg Diaz won fifth place for newspaper page one design of the year, Video Editor Johnny Romero won third place for best feature photograph and former News Editor Ariana Maia Sawyer won first place for best four-year college reporter of the year.

Barbara Kingsley-Wilson, professor of journalism and content advisor for the Daily 49er, said the wins reflected the dedication of the staff.

“I’m very happy for this hardworking staff that drove to Mexico to speak with a source for a very difficult story,” she said. “They also stayed up late to report, write and produce so many great stories. They are incredible professionals and I can’t wait to see what they create in the journalism world.”

The Daily 49er was first announced as one of 30 nationwide finalists for the newspaper award in August 2016, with individual category nominates following shortly thereafter.

In addition to the ACP recognition, the Daily 49er is currently nominated for three Pinnacle awards under the College Media Association: best investigative story, best breaking news story and best news package. CMA will announce the final rankings during the Fall National College Media Convention in Atlanta on Oct. 29.