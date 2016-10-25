CSULB students address issues on campus during Campus Planning Forum

College departments call for better maintenance of classrooms and facilities.





Students from the College of the Arts filled the first two rows of the University Student Union’s Beach Auditorium Tuesday afternoon, holding about 30 fallen ceiling tiles as they expressed concerns for the Fine Arts building’s maintenance.

What had been planned as forum for discussing the campus’ 10 year plan, ideally aiming toward a blue sky graduation in 2030 with a completely renovated campus, came to a quick stop as the conversation changed to the issues students are facing today.

The 15 art students in the audience said that there is no air conditioning in the Fine Arts classrooms and ceiling tiles regularly come falling down past their heads.

“Just a couple of weeks ago, a ceiling tile fell in my color theory class in the FA4 building and missed someone by like 12 inches,” said fifth year fiber arts major Alicia Keyworth.

In response to the concern, panelist and Interim Vice Provost for Academic Planning Dhushy Sathianathan said the main concern is having all classes offered, then the facilities maintained.

He also added that each college needs a prominent space they can be proud to call their own.

“It’s good to hear the feedback, and we will look into the Fine Arts buildings,” said Michael Gardner, capital project manager, physical planning and facilities management.

Director of the School of Arts Karen Kleinfelder said because the Fine Arts buildings are considered lab rooms and not university-supported classrooms available to all students, there is a gap between what is budgeted as priority in facilities management and what information is shared with the university.

Because the classrooms are department-specific rooms and other majors cannot use the classes, Kleinfelder said the university doesn’t handle the maintenance issues as they would a university-supported class.

“We just want to know if there is transparency [toward what students need],” said Karen Kleinfelder, director of the school of arts.

Kleinfelder said the department still uses overhead projectors on carts in the classrooms. She said it was a priority to update the classrooms and put in air conditioning and new equipment in the early 2000’s, but the installments were dropped due to budget cuts and never brought up again.

“Because of the dedicated staff, faculty and students, we can still flourish,” Kleinfelder said.

Political science and economic major Jacob Palsma brought up the cost of living for non-local students on campus. He said he would like to see better student housing.

Palsma said cost of rent for students living off campus can range from $1500-$1900 for a one bedroom apartment, but he said many renters take advantage of students and raise the prices.

In response, Claudia Plaza, assistant vice president of Human Resource and Fiscal Management, said her team wants to do a study to increase off-campus student housing.

Palsma also addressed building concerns with Proposition 55 which, if passed, can increase funding for schools, community colleges and health care. In response, Plaza said the proposition would not affect our students and student housing.

Students were asked to fill out sticky notes at the beginning of the discussion to address some concerns they face while attending CSULB. One of the concerns regarded healthier on-campus food options for students.

49er Shops’ CEO and General Manager Don Penrod said they would like to eliminate GMO products and reduce high sugar and salt foods on campus in the 10-year plan.

Associated Vice President of Physical Planning and Facilities Management David Salazar said his team is looking at better housing, parking and sustainability to advance the campus such as placing solar panels in parking Lot 14. In a survey, 93 percent agreed buildings should be sustainably designed. Salazar is also looking into alternative forms of energy, which is heavily consumed around campus.

“Sustainability is a big part of what we do,” Salazar said. “We look at that as a thread to build the campus.”

Gardner said the team has plans and want to keep the students involved. Students can find out more information about the campus planning survey, which is available until Nov. 2.

Students received an email directing them to the link.