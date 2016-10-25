Out in Israel: LGBT in the Israeli Defense Force

Former Israeli Defense Force Commander Hen Mazzig spoke to Cal State Long Beach’s 49ers For Israel and other CSULB students Tuesday night, discussing his experiences of serving in the IDF as an openly gay man.

The talk, titled “Israel: The LGBTQ Capital of the Middle East” and hosted by 49ers For Israel, attracted around 25 students and professors to Peterson Hall room 228.

49ers For Israel is a Pro-Israel education and advocacy club at CSULB that aims to promote student leadership by actively representing Israel on campus in a peaceful manner. The club’s goal is to engage students about issues that are going on in Israel that relate to the world and culture here on campus.

“Students will get a better understanding of what it is like for someone who is part of the LGBTQA community in Israel, in the army, out and open,” President of 49ers For Israel Kelsey Kimmes said.

Mazzig is an international Israeli speaker and activist. Mazzig served as an openly gay man in the Israeli Forces as an IDF Commander in the West Bank for five years, as well as a humanitarian officer in COGAT, a unit in the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

Mazzig grew up in a time of the 2nd Intifada, when the second Palestinian uprising against Israel intensified violence and brought terrorism and fighting into the streets of Israel.

“Most of my friends served combat positions because they wanted to do security…we were all a generation that lived with terror attacks,” Mazzig said. “I saw terrible things that I won’t ever forget. I wanted to do something different, [so] I joined the Israeli Defence Forces Humanitarian Unit.”

Mazzig said that biggest event in his life happened at 18 years old. During his time serving in the IDF he had a commander, best friend and father figure named Adam who helped him through his hard times where he felt alone.

“I was in the closet until I was 18,” Mazzig stated said. “He not just helped me – he pulled me out of the closet.”

Adam encouraged Mazzig to lose weight, own his sexuality as an officer for the Humanitarian Unit in IDF and rank first in his battalion.

“During my service, I can’t say I was always accepted. There were soldiers that teased me but the commanders and officers always backed me up,” Mazzig said. “Israeli soldiers are far from being perfect but it was amazing to have support from my commanders.”

Mazzig went on to explain that the Israeli LGBT community is growing and becoming more accepted because they have pushed for that change. However, he said that even though the community is getting support from Israeli businesses, Israeli authorities and the government, they aren’t still accepted by everyone.

“Rights weren’t handed to us [LGBT in Israel] – we fought for them, we keep on fighting,” he said.

Mazzig emphasized that he was proud to be part of the Israeli LGBT community. He mentioned the recent supreme court ruling which now grants benefits to the partners of gay fallen soldiers that served in the IDF.

“The story of Israel is a story is a story of hope, the story of people who overcame a lot of challenges,” Mazzig said.

Many of the attendants felt impacted by Mazzig’s talk.

“I liked hearing the struggles of a gay man growing up because it’s always different but the same no matter where they are,” dance major Steven “Barbee” said.

Barbee said that hearing Mazzig speak was great because he made him feel like he wasn’t alone even though Mazzig’s struggle took place in another country across the world.

“I learned that there are people from the world who go through the similar struggles that I do – it gives me a feeling of being united with someone even though being so far, we have such a shared experience,” liberal studies major Vicente Castañeda said.

Today, Mazzig works independently and as working with the Trans and Health Department in the National Israeli LGBTQA Association.

Kimmes said that 49ers For Israel hosted the event along with The Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America. CAMERA is a non-profit organization that supports student organizations and speakers.