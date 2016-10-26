ASI joins Students for Quality Education in protest of proposed tuition increase

CSULB student government is pairing up with other area CSUs to voice opposition to the increase.





The Associated Students, Inc. Senate passed a resolution to protest a possible California State University systemwide tuition hike at its meeting Wednesday night.

The decision to raise tuition will be determined by a vote during the CSU Board of Trustees meeting Nov.15-16.

In the meantime, ASI is encouraging students to protest the proposed hike on social media using the hashtag #DearBOT.

#DearBOT is a part of a statewide campaign designed by Students for Quality Education, an organization dedicated to fighting the tuition hike. Each CSU has its own chapter that is protesting the tuition increase.

Cal State Long Beach is working on a resolution to prevent the tuition increase alongside CSUs Fullerton, Los Angeles and Northridge, according to ASI President Marvin Flores.

“We are planning on hosting community events to get feedback,” ASI Vice President Logan Vournas said. “At the last Ask an Exec. event, we will bring up a lot of information about the tuition hike with students.”

Ask an Exec., part of an outreach attempt to create more transparency between the student body and ASI, will take will take place on Nov. 3 at Maxon Plaza by Brotman Hall from 3:30 – 5 p.m.

ASI executives will be answering questions about campus fees. Students can also tweet questions using the hashtag #AttnASI.

Also on the agenda, Director of Health Services Mary Ann Takemoto updated the senate on the type of health services provided to students. Services include clinic visits, Beach Recovery – a program that helps students to recover from addictions – and free flu shots to students.

She also assured students that, regardless of tuition changes, these resources will remain accessible.

“Students are required to pay a fee to use the health services; it’s included in tuition as a part of the mandatory fees,” Takemoto said. “If tuition increases, it will not affect the fees on health services. They are two separate things.”

The next flu shot clinic will take place on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. in front of the University Library.