Obituary: grad student dies at 22

Maribel Franco dedicated her life to helping others.

photo courtesy of Facebook.





Maribel Franco is remembered as being caring, kind and ambitious.

The 22-year-old Cal State Long Beach grad student was in her second year of pursuing a master’s degree in counseling. She aspired to be a high school counselor for minority and underrepresented students.

Early Sunday morning, Franco was reportedly killed by a drunk driver.

Laura Forrest, an associate professor for the school of counseling, said that Franco’s death has devastated the counseling program, students, faculty and staff.

“Maribel was inspiring and really passionate about helping others overcome the opportunity gaps that exist for students of color,” she said.

Franco had recently graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a degree in sociology and chicano studies.

“[Maribel] was consistently positive and lifted the spirits of those around her,” Franco said. “Our hearts are broken, and we can hardly believe this happened to someone so bright and wonderful.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help offset medical and funeral costs. To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/2vpgj1o