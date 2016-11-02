ASI takes action against possible tuition hike

ASI presents possible new bylaws for next semester.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

During its meeting last night, the Associated Students, Inc. Senate announced representatives will be at several events gathering feedback from students in regards to a potential tuition increase.

All 23 Cal State University campuses could see an increase as early as next year.

Although the exact amount is not yet known, graduate students could pay as much as an additional $312 per semester and ungraduate students could pay $270 per semester, according to a report distributed by the California Student Association.

In response to the possible tuition increase, ASI senators are encouraging students to submit feedback over social media or at open forums on-campus.

Events include the upcoming Ask an Exec. forum. ASI executives will be answering questions about campus fees and the tuition increase tomorrow at Maxon Plaza by Brotman Hall between 3:30 – 5 p.m. Students can also tweet to executives using the hashtag #AttnASI.

ASI representatives will be collecting feedback at tables throughout campus during homecoming on Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The men’s basketball game against CalTech will start at 4 p.m. at the Walter Pyramid.

Once they have collected enough feedback, ASI President Marvin Flores and Vice President Logan Vournas will submit it the CSU Officer of the Chancellor in downtown Long Beach.

The final decision about the tuition increase will be decided by the CSU Board of Trustees during its Nov. 15-16 meeting. Students have until that time to submit feedback on social media using the hashtag #DearBOT.

Also on the agenda, Vournas announced some of the bylaws that could be put into effect next semester.

One of the proposed bylaws would change the way a senator is impeached.

Currently, five percent of the student population needs to approve a senator’s impeachment.

If the bylaw passes, a senator’s impeachment must be passed by a majority vote, according to ASI Vice President Vournas.

“Students will still have a right to a recall process,” ASI Executive Director Richard Haller said. “This just adds another layer.”

“It wouldn’t effect the current senators because they were elected before the bylaws were enacted,” Vournas said. “The bylaws will be effective next semester.”