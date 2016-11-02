Crime Blotter: traffic collision and injured squirrel

Traffic Accident on Campus:

A traffic collision was reported on Sunday off of Palo Verde Avenue. The suspect ran into the delivery gate at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center. The gate is on the south side of the complex in Lot 11. The fire department showed up to treat the driver, who was then released. There were no injuries to report. The driver was unlicensed, so he was cited at the scene. The gate was secured by staff at the facility.

Injured Squirrel:

A third party reported an injured squirrel on Friday at the Parkside Residential Hall. Animal control handled the incident. It is unclear what happened with the squirrel.

Suspicious Package in Music Center:

A suspicious package was reported on Saturday at the Carpenter Center. The package, an empty black backpack, was left unattended on the floor in the men’s bathroom. Police were dispatched and the backpack was not confiscated as it was deemed to not be a threat.

Duffel bag left in Engineering Building:

A suspicious package was reported on Oct. 27. The package was a small duffel bag left unattended between the third and fourth floor staircase on the engineering computer science building. The bag was no longer there when the officers arrived.

Arrest Made In Stalking Case:

A female student reported on Oct. 27 that she was being stalked by a male. The stalker was arrested by UPD. He is not a student and the incident remains under investigation.