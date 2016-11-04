Body found near Parking Structure 1

photo courtesy of CSULB.edu Parking Structure 1 is located next to the Walter Pyramid.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Early this morning, Cal State Long Beach University Police discovered a dead body near Parking Structure 1, next to the Walter Pyramid.

According to the UPD activity log, a call regarding an incident near the structure came in at 5:57 a.m. and the Long Beach Fire Department was called to the scene.

A Beach Alert was sent to CSULB students, faculty and staff today at 7:56 a.m. saying that Parking Structure 1 was closed until further notice.

The alert said that there was no threat of danger and that the rest of campus was open as usual. Later, at 8:59 a.m. another Beach Alert was sent out saying that UPD had concluded its investigation and that the structure was now open.

At 3:10 p.m., CSULB President Jane Close Conoley sent an email en masse to students, faculty and staff saying that the incident in Parking Structure 1 involved a young man who was dead at the scene.

Associate Vice President of Government and Media Relations Terri Carbaugh said that she believes some CSULB staff members were on the scene first and were the ones who alerted UPD.

Additionally, she said that while the man is not currently thought to be a CSULB student, it is believed that he had been previously enrolled in the university.

In her email, Conoley said that an investigation has been launched to determine who he is and what connection he has with the university.

The man’s age has not yet been confirmed, though he has been identified as “young,” Carbaugh said

“This is a tragic event. It may cause distress among some members of the Beach community,” Conoley said in the email. “To assist, the university has a number of resources available for those who may want to speak with someone.”

CSULB faculty and staff can use the visit the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program counselor by calling (562) 985-7434.

Counseling and Psychological Services is available to students. It is located in Brotman Hall room 226 and is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

According to the UPD activity log, the man’s body has been turned over to the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The Long Beach Police Department has not been asked to take part in the investigation.