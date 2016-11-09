Crime Blotter: Stolen cash boxes and car radio

Cash boxes taken from cabinets.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Cash Boxes Stolen from Engineering:

Cash boxes were reported stolen from the Engineering 3 building on Tuesday. The cash boxes were inside a cabinet and the total loss is valued at $150.

Car Radio Ripped Out of Car:

A car theft was reported on Monday in Lot 12. The car, a black 2003 Acura which had been locked and secured, was found by the owner with the dashboard damaged. The glove compartment had been taken apart and the Engine Car Unit had been taken.

Student Demands hard drive back:

A student reported his hard drive stolen on Friday. The student let another classmate borrow it and after sending several text messages, which went unanswered, decided to have the police assist him on the recovery of his property. No report was taken, as the student had his hard drive returned by his classmate.

Car taken from lot:

A student reported his vehicle stolen on Monday. The vehicle, a 1999 Nissan Altima, was in Lot 20 and broken glass was found on the ground where the car had been initially parked.

Car left unlocked:

On Monday, student reported his backpack, binders and MacBook Pro stolen from his car in Lot 12. The car, a 2002 Honda Civic, was left unlocked. No report was taken as the student was unsure if the items were stolen or just misplaced.