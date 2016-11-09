Vote on CSU tuition increase postponed

ASI senators urge students to protest safely.





The Associated Students, Inc. Senate announced that the California State University Board of Trustees will vote on a potential tuition increase in March rather than January.

If the CSU Board of Trustees votes to increase tuition, undergraduate students could pay an extra as $270 per semester and graduate students could pay extra as much as $312 per semester. It will affect all campuses in the CSU system starting fall 2017.

The meeting will be pushed back until March, although the exact day is unknown.

ASI senators said they will continue to plan events such as community forums where students can share their thoughts about the potential tuition increase. Students can also submit feedback about the increase over social media using the hashtag #DearBOT.

A survey will be emailed to students. The survey consists of three questions: if a student supports a tuition increase, how will students be affected by it and if a student is interested in attending the November meeting.

Also on the agenda, ASI Vice President Logan Vournas said that students have already started protesting against president-elect Donald Trump.

There are several places on campus that will allow students to share how they feel about president-elect, including the Nugget Grill and Pub located by the University Bookstore, where students can write messages on a board that is posted on the wall, Flores said.

“Students have the right to protest on campus,” he said. “But if you do protest, please be safe about it.”

Last on the agenda, Pam Lewis of the CSULB Residential Assistant Program announced that applications have opened for residential coordinators for the 2017 academic year. Applications are open to graduate students only.

Students who are interested in applying must be enrolled in a minimum of six units both before and during time as a residential coordinator. Applications can be found on the CSULB University Housing website.

“The number of openings is dependant upon the number of residential coordinators who decide to return next year,” Lewis said.

The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 16 by 5 p.m. and new coordinators will be selected in March.