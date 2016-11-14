LB City Council to discuss return of Jose Alvarez

Immigrant rights groups organize in support of his return to Long Beach.

Long Beach City Council will be asking the federal government to grant Humanitarian Parole to Jose Alvarez at its meeting Tuesday.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Humanitarian Parole is granted in rare situations to bring someone into the United States for emergency circumstances.

Alvarez’s February deportation began with a traffic stop by a Cal State Long Beach police officer who pulled Alvarez over for a broken taillight. After running Alvarez’ name, a hit from Immigration and Customs Enforcement prompted the officer to hold Alvarez on university property while waiting for ICE to pick him up.

The deportation sparked outrage across CSULB, with immigrant rights groups and political figures such as Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-47, calling for his return.

In a Nov. 1 memorandum by council members Roberto Uranga, Lena Gonzalez and Jeannine Pearce, the three argue that Alvarez’s deportation has been harmful to many CSULB students.

“In our community, Mr. Alvarez’ deportation has created a sense of insecurity for undocumented students and students with mixed status families at California State University Long Beach,” they said. “In response, the University adopted General Order 55 to clarify that campus police should not engage in enforcement of federal immigration laws.”

Additionally, they asked for Long Beach’s legal team to draft a resolution for Alvarez’s Humanitarian Parole.

In their memorandum, council members noted that while living in Long Beach, Alvarez owned and operated his own business. He also has six children who are all U.S. citizens and a son who served in the U.S. Marines.

“The City of Long Beach is home to immigrants and refugees from many parts of the world, and we recognize the contributions that immigrants have made to the economic, social and cultural well-being of the City,” the memorandum said. “I hereby support the effort to acquire Humanitarian Parole and return Jose Luis Alvarez to his waiting family.”

According to the Greater Long Beach Interfaith Community Organization, Alvarez, his wife Infa and two of their children were in a car accident following a meeting at the U.S-Mexican border with Lowenthal.

Infa and one of her sons were in critical condition and now have trouble walking.

Additionally, Alvarez’s son Victor has been forced to drop out of Long Beach City College to work full time to support his family.

Alvarez and his family have already petitioned ICE and the Department of Homeland Security for parole.

Long Beach immigrants rights groups including The Long Beach Immigrants Rights Coalition, the Greater Long Beach Interfaith Community Organization and the National Day Laborer Organizing Network are planning to pack the meeting in support of the return Alvarez, according to the event’s Facebook page.

On the page, they argue for Alvarez’s return, citing that his family needs him for financial support.

Long Beach City Council meeting will be held Tuesday at City Hall at 5 p.m.