Brenna Wallace Students line up for Sausage Masters, one of many food vendors at the Farmers Market on lower campus on Wednesday.

Local foods and freshly squeezed juices have returned to Cal State Long Beach for the fall semester.

Wednesday’s farmers market at the Friendship Walk on lower campus allowed students to sample cheesecake, buy locally sourced bee pollen and honey and purchase made-to-order crepes.

With the smells of the food wafting from a distance, students said they knew the farmers market was here on campus and had to check it out.

Senior Chicano studies major Paúla Padilla said he was happy that the farmers market is back, but he would like to see more vegetables, fruits and flowers

“I had a bacon-wrapped hotdog which was really good – it was the taste of the sauce that made it delicious.” he said.

With a variety of food to choose from, many CSULB students said they were surprised to see cheesecake in a cup. Some of the cheesecake flavors include Oreo cookie, red velvet, caramel and blueberry.

Kayla Wilson, a junior communication major, said that after tasting the cheesecake samples she had to buy one to take home.

“Just seeing how many local business can come to us is really amazing,” Wilson said.

Students seemed to judge the farmers market a success, with many anxiously awaiting its next return.

“I had to tweet ASI and see where and when the farmers market was going to come back to campus this semester,” said senior history major Sandra Alcantar.

Besides tasty food, students were also able to try raw bee honey and locally sourced pollen, courtesy of Cal State Fullerton alumnus Ahmed Bibi.

Bibi came to Cal State Long Beach in hopes of educating students about his business and the different uses and health benefits of honey.

“My role is to come to schools and educate them out healthy lifestyles and awareness,” he said.

Honey can come in many different flavors depending on the different flowers the bee visits. Additionally, locally sourced pollen is known to help people with allergies.

Mayra Díaz, a sociology major, said she liked all the food and the samples, but the one that the one that stood out the most was the honey stand.

The farmers market is located on the Friendship Walk every Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.