CSULB Beach Bite app coming to iOS

The Associated Students, Inc. Senate announced that the mobile app Beach Bites will be available soon for iPhones during its meeting Wednesday night.

The app was developed by the Emergency Intervention and Wellness Program at California State Long Beach as a means to help students who may not be able to buy food.

Organizers of on-campus events, such as club meetings, can make posts on the app alerting students where they can find leftover food, how much of it is left and for how long it will be available.

An Android version of Beach Bites was published in in the Play Store on Oct. 16 but iPhone users will have to wait until the EIWP can obtain the license from Apple, Inc. to publish the it in the App Store.

Jennifer Maguire, assistant professor of Social Work at Humboldt State University, recently sent out a10-15 survey to students via e-mail, asking them to answers questions

about food and housing security. Students who participate in the survey may be recruited for focus groups and/or individual interviews so housing officials can get a better idea of how to get improved access to food and security. Students who fill out the survey can choose to be entered to win a $40 gift card.

“Students don’t realize how valuable surveys are,” ASI Senator of Education Estefany Flores said. “If they want their voices to be heard they need to fill out these surveys.”

Also on the agenda, ASI Secretary of City Affairs Alex Bellenger announced that about 900 students registered to vote for the presidential election during on-campus voter registration.

Last on the agenda, University Scholarship Coordinator Valerie Kelsey announced that students can can now look at scholarships on the Beach Scholarships website.

Kelsey said that the website was completely revamped in September. Now, scholarships are grouped by major and the overall process of applying for a scholarship is simpler than before.

Filling out one form instead of many allows students to apply for multiple scholarships within their major.

The deadline for the spring season if Feb. 15, Kelsey said. The scholarships will be awarded at the start of the next academic year.