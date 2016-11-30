CSULB parking app in the works





The Cal State Long Beach Department of Parking and Transportation Services announced that it is in the process of developing a mobile app during the Associated Students, Inc. Senate meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The mobile app will allow students and faculty to pay for daily permits, track how much time they have left in their parking spot and add more time to their spot. Whether or not the app will be used for visitors is unclear, CSULB Parking and Transportation Operations Manager Amy Gerety said.

Students will also be able to pay for citations through the app.

“We’re not sure when the app will be released because we’ve hit a snag,” Gerety said. “The company that is developing the app is having trouble implementing our rules.”

The app needs to recognize different university regulations, such as general parking versus residential parking. Students who live in the dorms are only allowed to park in three lots: 14c, 14d and 19 while students who live off campus use general parking spaces in the remaining lots.

Parking and Transportation Services will also re-launch its website within the next two weeks. The new website will be be more adaptable to smartphones and students will be able to pay for permits and citations more efficiently, Gerety said.

After Gerety’s presentation, 49er Shops CEO Don Penrod brought food samples for the senators.

The ASI Senate sampled Mediterranean food such as Shawarma, a type of grilled chicken and seasoned lamb.

“We will be adding these items to OPA! Greek @ the Beach next semester,” Penrod said. “We had a lot of requests from students to add Mediterranean food to their menus.”

OPA! Greek @ the Beach is located in the University Dining Plaza and serves Greek food such as spanakopita, a baked puff pastry usually filled and feta cheese.

Last on the agenda, ASI Vice President Logan Vournas said that she will not go to meetings with the California State Students Association. Located in Long Beach, CSSA oversees every student government organization through the CSU system.

“They completely ignored me when I asked them a question about how they will help the CSUs if the tuition increases,” Vournas said. “I think it’s a waste of time to attend if they won’t give us the information we need.”