Nothing but paws-itivity

CSULB communication studies students host event to help students to deal with stress before upcoming final exams.

Alex Mendez CSULB students play with Buddy, one of the therapy dogs available at the Graduation Lawn Wednesday. The “Back on my Paws, Bark at Finals” event was planned as a special project by a group of students in the Event Planning Communication 337 class.





Cal State Long Beach students, along with Friends of Long Beach Animals, brought furry friends to campus Wednesday to help ease students’ stress going into finals.

The “Back on my Paws, Bark at Finals” event took place at the Graduation Lawn from 1 – 4 p.m. and was planned as a special project by a group of students in the Event Planning Communication 337 class. Different groups of students from this class usually organize events like this, bringing therapy animals to campus at the end of almost every semester.

“‘Back on my Paws, Bark at Finals’ [was] for students who are experiencing anxiety, depression and stress,” senior communication major Annie Carrazco said. “We are trying to help the students get ready for finals.”

According to the article “Cardiovascular Effects of Human-pet Dog Interactions,” published in The Journal of Behavioral Medicine, petting a dog can help lower blood pressure, ease depression and lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

The event starred an 11-year-old, 60-pound border collie mix named Buddy and a five-year-old, three-legged Chihuahua named Kanga.

Not only did students have a chance to play with the dogs, but for a small donation of at least a dollar, students got to take a Polaroid with one of the two therapy dogs and were given raffle ticket.

Raffle prizes included donated tech accessories and gift cards from sponsors such as Unleashed by Petco, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, Carl’s Jr., Peet’s Coffee, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Pieology Pizzeria.

All proceeds from the event were donated to FOLBA.

“We want students to feel relaxed, especially coming back from Thanksgiving break – everyone is feeling a drag, we just want them to take a break and forget about finals for a bit,” senior communication major Jayme Camiling said.

“I feel way better that the dogs are here in time for finals,” junior English major Alexis Capil said.

FOLBA is a non-profit organization dedicated to responsible ownership, as well as promoting education and humane treatment of all animals. FOLBA believes that dogs and cats play an important role in people’s lives.

The group promotes low-cost spay and neuter programs to low-income residents of the Long Beach area. FOLBA incentive program Saving Lives Thru Spay/Neuter and Education, is to stop the euthanization of healthy dogs and cats in animal shelters resulting from human neglect and animal overpopulation.

Al and Mary Shadbourne, who own and brought Kanga the Chihuahua, explained that the process of adopting a dog and certifying it as a therapy dog is not very hard.

First, FOLBA picks up the dog from the shelter and sends them to their new adoptive home. After six months, the dogs are brought to be accessed and tested for basic obedience and stress coping skills. If they pass, they are then trained.

According to a 2016 Mid-Year Report by the City of Long Beach Animal Care Services, Long Beach has already achieved a record number in saved animals. The report states that there was a 15 percent reduction in 2015 in the number of cats and dogs impounded in shelters, going from 3,783 to 3,219. Additionally, there was a 37 percent reduction in 2015 in the number of cats and dogs euthanized, going from 1,156 to 725.

The report states that the percent of positive outcomes in adoptions or returns to original owners of dogs and cats that come into the shelter has improved from 85 percent to 89 percent for dogs and from 54 percent to 63 percent.

FOLBA has helped in the adoption of over 500 animals from the Long Beach Animal Care Services animal shelter. The FOLBA website features pictures and information of animals currently up for adoption.