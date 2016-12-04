Design building fire

1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Students and faculty evacuate the Design building Friday.

Michaela Kwoka-Coleman, News Editor
December 4, 2016

A small fire broke out in the Design building early Friday afternoon, according to Cal State Long Beach University Spokesman Michael Uhlenkamp.

Uhlenkamp said that some equipment set a pile of woodchips on fire and the building was evacuated around 2 p.m.

Once the Long Beach Fire Department determined the building to be completely ventilated, students and professors were allowed to return around 3 p.m.

According to Uhlenkamp, there was no damage to the building or injuries.

Classes in the Design building will continue as scheduled.

