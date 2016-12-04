Design building fire
Students and faculty evacuate the Design building Friday.
December 4, 2016
A small fire broke out in the Design building early Friday afternoon, according to Cal State Long Beach University Spokesman Michael Uhlenkamp.
Uhlenkamp said that some equipment set a pile of woodchips on fire and the building was evacuated around 2 p.m.
Once the Long Beach Fire Department determined the building to be completely ventilated, students and professors were allowed to return around 3 p.m.
According to Uhlenkamp, there was no damage to the building or injuries.
Classes in the Design building will continue as scheduled.
