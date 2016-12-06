1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Former CSU chancellor dies at 75

Reed served as chancellor of the California State University system for 14-years.

Michaela Kwoka-Coleman, News Editor
December 6, 2016

Former California State University Chancellor Charles Reed died Tuesday, according to a press release from the CSU Office of the Chancellor.

Reed, 75, was the sixth chancellor of the CSU and served from 1998 until 2012.

Timothy White, the current CSU chancellor, offered his condolences to the Reed family and described Reed as instrumental to the CSU system.

“Our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with Charlie’s family and loved ones,” White said.  “Charlie will always be remembered as a formative figure in our university’s history and as a tenacious, passionate champion of public higher education.”

The Reed family has established a scholarship fund for CSU students and are asking for donations to the fund in lieu of flowers.

Donations can be made on the CSU website.

