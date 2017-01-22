Car rescue and burglary: winter break crime blotter





University police officers rescue victim from a flaming car

Two University Police Department officers responded to a traffic accident on Bellflower and Atherton at 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 13.

When the officers got there, they removed the victim from a car engulfed in flames by smashing the windshield in and pulling him out. The victim was also an off-duty Long Beach police officer.

“They saved his life, so I’m proud of the guys for that,” Lieutenant Richard Goodwin said.

Academic Services building burgled

In the early morning hours of Dec. 16, several offices on the third floor of the Academic Services building were broken into.

“At the time, we were not aware of what had been stolen because the occupants of those offices were not present,” Goodwin said.

The UPD activity log denotes damage of $1000-5000. No other similar break-ins on campus were reported around that time, Goodwin said.

Goodwin said they have “good leads,” but the case is still under investigation by the campus police and minimal information is being released.