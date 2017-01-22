Record rainfall hits Long Beach

The lawn outside the Social Sciences/Public Administration building Sunday afternoon due to extensive rainfall.





Cal State Long Beach’s campus bore the brunt of the Jan. 22 storm, with both outdoor areas and buildings experiencing flooding. The staircase leading from upper to lower campus was swamped with roughly eight inches of rain Sunday afternoon, with the bottom step of the staircase completely covered with water. The lawn outside of the Social Sciences/Public Administration building had similar flooding levels, while SSPA itself had water seeping into the basement due to puddles reaching higher than the bottom of building doors. A flash flood warning was issued at 3 p.m. Sunday, and the National Weather Service later announced a record-breaking rainfall of 3.87 inches recorded at Long Beach Airport. The previous record was 2.06 inches, recorded in 1967.





The bottom of the stairs outside of the USU was flooded, with two inches water covering the entire bottom stop.

22-year-old photography major Andrew Fisher rides his bodyboard down the hill beside the Molecular and Life Sciences Center during a winter storm Sunday. One of the strongest storms to hit Southern California since 2010, Fisher took advantage of the downpour, “There was nothing else to do and I’m just trying to enjoy my last day of winter break.” (Jose De Castro)

The lawn outside the Social Sciences/Public Administration building Sunday afternoon due to extensive rainfall. ( Valerie Osier