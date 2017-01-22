Record rainfall hits Long Beach
January 22, 2017
Cal State Long Beach’s campus bore the brunt of the Jan. 22 storm, with both outdoor areas and buildings experiencing flooding. The staircase leading from upper to lower campus was swamped with roughly eight inches of rain Sunday afternoon, with the bottom step of the staircase completely covered with water. The lawn outside of the Social Sciences/Public Administration building had similar flooding levels, while SSPA itself had water seeping into the basement due to puddles reaching higher than the bottom of building doors. A flash flood warning was issued at 3 p.m. Sunday, and the National Weather Service later announced a record-breaking rainfall of 3.87 inches recorded at Long Beach Airport. The previous record was 2.06 inches, recorded in 1967.
