CSU issues statement condemning Trump immigration executive orders

Presidents sign on to opposition to Trump’s immigration orders.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

In an email to students, faculty and staff, California State University Chancellor Timothy White and the Presidents of CSU campuses stated their opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

“We are deeply troubled by President Trump’s recent executive order that stands in stark contrast to the fundamental tenets of the California State University,” the statement said. “We believe in the free exchange of ideas globally, central to which is our ability to welcome and interact with those from around the world.”

The statement goes on to ask that the president reconsider his policy that prevents citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. The ban led to people being detained at airports in the U.S. and abroad, with some sent back to their home countries.

“You sort of feel identified or sympathy to what they are going through, like thinking it could happen to me since I am an international student with a visa,” said Martin Oliva, an Aerospace Engineering student from Mexico. “It could happen any time if [Trump] decides to and you feel a little powerless.”

Protests against the ban erupted at airports across the country, including one at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.

*Isabel Ramos contributed to this story