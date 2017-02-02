Crime Blotter – bicycle thefts up at semester start





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Three bikes reported stolen in first two weeks of semester

Cal State Long Beach Police received a report of a blue and gray Giant brand bicycle that had been stolen outside the College of Business Administration between 4 and 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, Lieutenant Richard Goodwin said.

Another student reported that their bike had been stolen from outside of Hillside building B on Sunday. The bicycle had been secured with a cable lock and the student reporting the theft hadn’t checked on the status of the bicycle for a week before they discovered the theft.

On Monday morning, another bike was reported stolen from outside the CBA building.

Goodwin acknowledged that bike thefts were one of the more common crimes on campus.

“The bikes, they can be an easy target if they’re not locked up properly like with a U-Lock,” Goodwin said. “They can be an easy target for criminals. It’s been an ongoing problem here for a while.”

For students who may be worried about the potential theft of their own bicycle, Goodwin highlighted the effectiveness of U-locks over chains or cables. He also recommended periodic checks of a bike if it’s parked long term and that students register their bikes at the main campus police station and the substation at the University Student Union.

“It takes a couple minutes. It’s real quick. And then we give you a little tag and you can put that on your bike and we have your number on your bike so it’s more easily recognizable,” Goodwin said. “Having that serial number off the bike is great because it goes into our computer system which is statewide. Let’s say the bike is picked up by an officer in Huntington Beach, and they run a serial number, that’s how they’ll check.”

Campus Police open case on Bathroom Vandalism

The vandalism incident referred to in Monday’s issue of the Daily 49er involving derogatory speech directed at Latinxs is an open investigation according to Goodwin, who said that there are no active leads at this time.