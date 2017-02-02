Dancing into the spring semester
February 2, 2017
Bringing excitement and interaction to what would otherwise have been a textbook week, campus clubs and organizations came out in full force Wednesday and Thursday for Week of Welcome. Held in the quad from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., WoW showcased dozens of booths brimming with students eager to recruit.
