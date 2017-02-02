1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Dancing into the spring semester

Bobby Yagake | Daily 49er

CSULB Salsa club members Luis Perez and Michala LeDesma dance in the central quad at Week of Welcome Wednesday.

February 2, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Bringing excitement and interaction to what would otherwise have been a textbook week, campus clubs and organizations came out in full force Wednesday and Thursday for Week of Welcome. Held in the quad from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., WoW showcased dozens of booths brimming with students eager to recruit.

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA
*

1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.
Dancing into the spring semester