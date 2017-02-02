Dancing into the spring semester

Bobby Yagake | Daily 49er CSULB Salsa club members Luis Perez and Michala LeDesma dance in the central quad at Week of Welcome Wednesday.

Bringing excitement and interaction to what would otherwise have been a textbook week, campus clubs and organizations came out in full force Wednesday and Thursday for Week of Welcome. Held in the quad from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., WoW showcased dozens of booths brimming with students eager to recruit.