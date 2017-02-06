California bans state-funded travel to states with anti-LGBT laws

Four states are currently subject to prohibition because of discriminatory laws.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

California has prohibited employees, officers or members of any state agency, department, board or commission to be required to travel to four states based on discriminatory laws in those states.

The four states are Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee.

“Beginning January 1, 2017 travel is prohibited by the State of California to states that have enacted a law that has the effect of discrimination on the basis of same-sex couples, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression,” said an email sent by College of the Liberal Arts Administrative Services Manager Terie Bostic.

California State Universities and the Universities of California are subject to the bill. Though Cal State Long Beach faculty or sporting events have not yet been affected by the ban, CSULB Assistant Athletic Director Roger Kirk noted that future sports plans will have to be made with the restriction in mind.

The travel ban is a result of Assembly Bill 1887, proposed “to avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people,” according to the bill.

The bill was authored by Assemblyman Evan Low and co-sponsored by Equality California and the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

“It is similar to executive orders and local ordinances already in place in New York state, Baltimore, San Francisco and elsewhere; however, it expands on these executive orders because it applies to states that enact new anti-LGBT laws in the future,” according to a press release from the NCLR.

The four states were subjected to the prohibition because they enacted laws after June 26 2015 that discriminate “on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression” by creating exemptions to anti-discrimination laws, enacting laws that repeal existing anti-discrimination protections, or passing legislation that allows or requires the discrimination of same-sex couples.

“Our zero-tolerance policy says there is no room for discrimination of any kind in California, and Assembly Bill 1887 ensures that discrimination will not be tolerated beyond our borders,” said the press release from the NCLR.

State-funded travel to the affected states is allowed if required for litigation, the enforcement of California law, fulfilling contractual obligations made prior to Jan. 1, complying with a federal government request to appear before a committee.

Travel to the four states is also permitted if participation in meetings or training is required to gain a grant, maintain a license or hold a position, if comparable training cannot be acquired in California or a state not subjected to the mandate.

Travel to states affected by the bill can be allowed if an affected agency, department, board, authority or commission determines that travel is required “for the protection of public health, welfare or safety,” according to the bill.

The bill will continue to impact these states as long laws that discriminate because of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression remain in effect, according to the website of the Office of the Attorney General.