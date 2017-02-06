CSULB police issue sex offender advisory

Offender is banned from campus, but was known to frequent areas of CSULB.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

California State University police are asking the public to contact them if they spot Juan Lucio Solis, a registered sex offender, on campus, according to an advisory sent out last night.

Solis is known to frequent areas on campus such as the library, Horn Center, University Student Union, Liberal Arts buildings and the campus shuttle service.

“Solis’ access to campus has been revoked pursuant to California Penal Code Section 626.4,” the advisory read.

Campus officials were not available for comment at the time of print.

Solis was convicted of assault with the intent to commit rape in 2011 and the type of victim he targets is adult females, according to the advisory.

He is a 39 year old Hispanic male with brown eyes with brown eyes, at 5 feet 10 inches tall and 206 pounds. His vehicle is a 2016 blue Toyota Camry with a California license plate of 7NHU891.

If anyone has any questions or information regarding the advisory, police ask them to contact the police department at 562-895-4101.