Crime Blotter

Student committed temporarily to prevent self-harm.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Suicidal student under observation

Police responded to a welfare check call at the Fine Arts building yesterday just before 6 p.m. University Police discovered that a female student was having suicidal thoughts. The student did not harm herself and has been temporarily committed to medical observation for 72 hours.

Sexual assault on Saturday

A student residing in the Beachside dorms reported to UPD that there had been a sexual assault and battery incident early Saturday morning. UPD responded to the incident and opened an investigation about the suspect, working with an outside agency on the case, according to Lt. Richard Goodwin of the UPD. Goodwin said that the victim is not pressing charges against the suspect in the case.

“Even when a victim/survivor says they don’t want to prosecute, which she does not, we still follow through with an investigation on our end,” Goodwin said. “The elements or the progress of that investigation I’m not at liberty to discuss because it’s ongoing.”

Goodwin said that there was no timely warning issued about this incident as the case did not present a direct threat to the campus community.

Bike thefts: One quashed, one committed

Goodwin said two male suspects were spotted tampering with and “casing” the bike racks at Hillside College B on Sunday night. The suspicious activity was reported to UPD, who sent officers to investigate the situation after one subject was seen taking the seat off of a bike.

One subject was described as a white male in his 40s or 50s and the second subject was described as an older hispanic male of approximately the same age. By the time the officers arrived on the scene, the suspects had left and no bikes had been stolen.

Another bike was reported stolen from the Pyramid bike racks around noon last Wednesday. The bike had been secured with a cable lock the previous day, which was cut during the robbery.

Fight breaks out over traffic incident

An assault and battery call was received by the UPD early last Thursday morning. After a traffic altercation between a pedestrian and a driver in parking lot 14A, one male subject punched the other during an argument. Neither subject wanted to press charges, though the incident has been submitted to campus judicial affairs for review.

Goodwin said that fights like this are rather rare at CSULB.

“In my time on this campus, I can probably count the number of times that we’ve had a battery call like that on maybe two hands at the most. This doesn’t happen. Not like this,” Goodwin said. “Most people realize that when it comes to making contact, fist to your face, you’re going to be in trouble, you’re going to court now. People realize that.”