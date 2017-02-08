Student Fee Advisory Committee raises Health Service Fee

The $30 increase will start in fall 2017.

Jose Oliver De Castro





Vice President of Student Affairs Carmen Taylor released a statement Wednesday that said the student health fee will be increasing from $45 to $75 a semester, taking effect fall 2017.

After maintaining the health fee price for nearly 12 years, the Student Fee Advisory Committee, made up of members of Associated Students, Inc. and Cal State Long Beach administration, made the decision to raise it.

The revenue generated by the increase will be used “to fund increased mental health services, a part-time registered dietician, reduction of some lab fees and stress management programs,” the statement said.

Aside from the Student Health Services Fee, the Student Health Facility Fee will also be increased from $3 to $5 to help pay for building maintenance and upgrades.

The school will also be adjusting the cost of living prices every three years following the fall 2017 implementation in an attempt to prevent future increases to the health fees.

More information regarding the fee increase can be found on the CSULB website under Student Health Services.